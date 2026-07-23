SC cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, asks her to surrender in 3 weeks

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling, setting aside the bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, highlighting the judiciary's strict stance on serious criminal cases.

IMAGE: Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi. Photograph: X

Key Points Supreme Court set aside bail for Sonam Raghuvanshi in husband's murder case.

Meghalaya government's plea challenging the bail was allowed by the apex court.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing Raja Raghuvanshi, must surrender within three weeks.

Accused may file a fresh bail application if the trial is not completed within six months.

Police allege Sonam conspired to murder her husband for financial gain during their Meghalaya honeymoon.

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in 2025.

The top court allowed a plea filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam.

Supreme Court Directs Surrender In Murder Case

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale granted three weeks to Sonam to surrender before police.

The apex court said in the event of trial not proceeding and concluding within six months, Sonam is at liberty to file a fresh bail application.

The accused, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June last year in connection with the killing of her businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year.

Subsequently, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

The police has alleged that Sonam conspired with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains.