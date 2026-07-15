SC backs Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat expansion, dismisses activist's plea

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for additional floors at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, dismissing a challenge from an activist.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose at Mannat, Mumbai. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Key Points The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for additional floors at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat.

The court upheld the National Green Tribunal's earlier decision, finding no procedural irregularity in the approval.

The petition was filed by activist Santosh Daundkar, who had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam.

Justices questioned the petitioner's motives, remarking that the law was broadly followed for the residential expansion.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority's approval for the renovation of the sea-facing Bandra home was deemed valid.

In a relief to Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the construction of an additional two floors on the actor's residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

Questioning the bona fide of the petitioner, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's order dated September 16, 2025.

"They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) ... it's their choice. The law is broadly followed. Why should a neighbour or anybody else intervene?" the bench remarked.

Supreme Court Upholds NGT Decision On Mannat

Senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing petitioner Santosh Daundkar, argued that the case should not be treated differently simply because it involves a prominent film star.

He noted that Daundkar had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam and is a respected activist.

The NGT had dismissed Daundkar's plea, which alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority had erred in allowing CRZ clearance for the renovation of the actor's sea-facing Bandra home.

The tribunal had held that no procedural irregularity or legal infirmity had been shown in the approval granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.