SC asks high court to consider Delhi Gymkhana members' plea

The Supreme Court has intervened in the contentious Delhi Gymkhana Club land dispute, directing the Delhi high court to hear club members' challenge against the Centre's alleged "colourable exercise" of power in taking over the prime 27.3-acre property.

IMAGE: The Delhi Gymkhana. Photograph: Courtesy, Photograph: Courtesy Delhi Gymkhana Club/Gallery

Key Points The Supreme Court has instructed the Delhi high court to hear a plea from 11 Delhi Gymkhana Club members challenging the Centre's land takeover.

Club members argue that the government-nominated management is unable to effectively contest the Centre's eviction and land resumption notices.

The petitioners allege the government's actions are a "colourable exercise" of power, violating fundamental rights and Article 300A of the Constitution.

The dispute involves a 1928 perpetual lease deed, with the government citing defence and public security needs for the takeover, which members dispute.

The case highlights ongoing legal battles concerning the club's management, including NCLT and NCLAT orders, and a significant demand for ground rent arrears.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi high court to consider a plea of 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, who had challenged the Centre's decision to take over 27.3-acre land leased to the club and the subsequent eviction proceedings.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was apprised by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the members of the club, that the Delhi high court refused to entertain their plea on the grounds that only the club can challenge the Centre's decision.

Singh said that the high court asked the members to get a clarification from the apex court that they can also move the plea there.

The top court permitted them to move the high court subject to objections which may be raised by the other side regarding the maintainability and other legal objections.

Supreme Court's Directive On Club Members' Plea

Singh, appearing for the 11 members, had earlier told the bench that a central government-nominated committee is presently managing the club, and it cannot fight a legal battle with the government.

On September 3, the Centre, in a separate case, told the Delhi high court that it would not take any coercive action till September 16 against the club in relation to its eviction from premises on Safdarjung Road.

The high court was hearing pleas by club member Vijay Khurana and others seeking a stay on the June 29 show-cause notice for eviction issued to the club's management by an estate officer of the Land and Development Office (L&DO).

Vipin Aggarwal and 10 other club members, in their petition filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja, sought quashing of the resumption notification issued by the L&DO on May 22 and the show-cause notice issued by the estate officer on June 29.

Allegations Of Mala Fide Intent And Rights Violation

Aggarwal and others have said that the government-nominated management had overstayed the NCLAT-mandated timeline for elections and restoration of elected control, and it was a mala fide attempt to take over the club.

"Here, the lessor and the lessee are both under the control of the government," Vikas Singh had said.

The petitioners alleged that the government's actions constituted a "colourable exercise" of power and violated their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 19, besides depriving them of property contrary to Article 300A of the Constitution.

Government's Justification And Club's Counter-Arguments

"The impugned actions are not the isolated acts of a landlord but the culmination of a sustained and conscious design by Respondent No. 1 (Centre) to take over the respondent Gymkhana, a design pursued over a quarter of a century and now sought to be completed while the Gymkhana is under a government-nominated management installed by Respondent No. 1 itself, whose very validity is pending before this court in a civil appeal," the plea said.

According to the petition, the May 22 notification determined the perpetual lease deed executed in 1928 and directed re-entry into the premises.

It said the land was required for strengthening and securing defence infrastructure, public security purposes, institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects, the plea said.

The plea, however, said that the notification failed to identify any specific project or disclose the material relied upon to justify the takeover.

It also said that no compensation was provided and that the ministry of defence had not endorsed the decision.

The plea also challenged the government's role in the club's management and claimed that the government first secured control of the club through a Centre-nominated management committee and subsequently initiated proceedings to take the land and evict the club.

The plea said the government-nominated management did not effectively challenge the resumption notification or eviction notice and instead sought an alternative plot for the club.

Ongoing Legal Battles And Financial Disputes

The dispute has its roots in the government's intervention in the club's affairs through proceedings under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The plea referred to a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order dated April 1, 2022, which superseded the elected general committee and permitted the nomination of 15 directors by the Centre.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), in its judgment dated October 21, 2024, directed remedial measures and the holding of elections for an elected general council.

The plea said the directions have not been implemented and that the matter is pending before the top court.

The petition also disputed the retrospective revision of ground rent by the Land and Development Office.

It said a demand for Rs 47.59 crore in arrears was raised on April 16, and that the demand has been challenged separately before the High Court.

On June 29, the L&DO issued the show-cause notice to the club, asking it to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it under the Public Premises Act.