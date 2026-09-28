SC asks Election Commission to settle Trinamool Congress symbol row

The Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission to swiftly resolve the contentious dispute between the rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over its party name and crucial election symbol.

IMAGE: TMC founder Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court directs Election Commission to resolve the All India Trinamool Congress factional dispute.

EC must decide on the party name and "flowers and grass" election symbol within three months.

Rival factions, including one led by Mamata Banerjee, have four weeks to complete pleadings before the poll panel.

The SC order stems from Mamata Banerjee's plea against the EC's interim freeze on the TMC's name and symbol.

The Election Commission had previously allotted separate names and symbols to both factions pending a substantive determination.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to decide the dispute between the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over the party name and "flowers and grass" election symbol.

Supreme Court Directs EC On TMC Dispute

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings in the proceedings before the poll panel within four weeks.

The bench directed the Election Commission to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings.

The top court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the EC's decision to freeze the TMC's name and party symbol.

EC's Role In Party Symbol Allocation

The Election Commission had allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision to bar both groups from using the 'All India Trinamool Congress's name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.

In its interim order, the poll panel, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

Assembly bypolls to Nandigram in East Medinipur district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district of West Bengal are scheduled for October 6, with vote counting on October 9.