Rediff.com  » News » SC asks Centre to seek reports from states on alleged attacks on Christians

SC asks Centre to seek reports from states on alleged attacks on Christians

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 01, 2022 16:53 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the ministry of home affairs to seek reports from states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on attacks on Christian institutions as alleged in a public interest litigation.

IMAGE: Christians re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession, in Guwahati, April 2, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said an attack on individuals does not mean it is an attack on the community but it needs to verify the claims of any such incident if it is made in the public interest litigation. 

 

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that on verification it has been found the majority of the alleged cases mentioned in the PIL are false and based on "self-serving articles" published on a web portal.

He said that the court should not pass an order in such a PIL, otherwise it will open a Pandora's box.

The bench gave two months to the MHA to seek reports from the states.

It said that the court is only concerned that its earlier verdicts on the appointment of nodal officers for reporting and monitoring of such incidents are complied with by the states.

The court's order came on a PIL filed by Rev Dr Peter Machado of National Solidarity Forum, Rev Vijayesh Lal of Evangelical Fellowship of India, and others claiming violence against the members of the Christian community in the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
