SC allows Friday prayers at dargah next to Bhojshala

The Supreme Court has permitted the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, amidst an ongoing legal battle over the site's religious status.

IMAGE: Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Supreme Court permits Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at a dargah near the disputed Bhojshala complex.

Prayers are allowed between 1 pm and 3 pm on Fridays at the Dhar site.

The directive follows allegations of non-compliance regarding an alternative prayer site.

Madhya Pradesh High Court previously ruled the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex as a temple.

The Supreme Court's decision does not prevent exploring other prayer sites by mutual consent.

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the Muslim side to offer Friday prayers at the premises of a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

The top court directed the state government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer prayers at the site between 1 and 3 pm on Fridays.

Supreme Court's Directive On Prayer Site

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, said that the instant direction does not preclude the state government and the Muslim side from exploring another site for Friday prayers with mutual consent.

On July 14, the bench had directed that a separate open space be provided adjacent to the disputed site in Dhar for namaz on Fridays between 1 and 3 pm till the case is decided.

Later, the Muslim side led by Haji Muneer Ahmad moved the top court alleging non-compliance with its directions to provide an alternative site, saying that the Dhar administration was providing the place which was 1.3 km away from the disputed Bhojshala complex.

They said that the site should be close enough from where Muslims can sight the mosque while offering prayers.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

It simultaneously quashed a decades-old ASI order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

The high court had also said that the Centre and the ASI can decide on the Bhojshala complex's administration and management.