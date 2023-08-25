News
Rediff.com  » News » SC allows Delhi govt to amend challenge to services law

SC allows Delhi govt to amend challenge to services law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2023 11:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Delhi government to amend its petition challenging the recently cleared law by Parliament pertaining to control over services in the national capital.

IMAGE: Supreme Court. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, that earlier the challenge was directed against the Ordinance which has now become law after clearance from Parliament.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud permitted the amendment to the petition as the Centre said it has no objection to it.

The bench granted four weeks time to the Centre to file its response to the amended plea.

Parliament recently cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, also known as the Delhi Services Bill, paving way for the Centre's proposed legislation on the postings and transfers of bureaucrats in the national capital, despite a bitter debate in the House and Opposition's attempt to stop it.

Prior to this, the challenge to the Ordinance over services was referred to a five-judge constitution bench.

The law takes away the control over services from the city dispensation and set off a fresh tussle between the two power centres.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
