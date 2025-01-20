HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC aks Atul Subhash's wife to produce son through VC

Source: PTI
January 20, 2025 16:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the wife of Bengaluru-based engineer, who died by suicide last year, to produce their minor son before it. 

IMAGE: Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania, in custody of Bengaluru Police. Photograph: ANI on X

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma told the lawyer appearing for Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania to produce the child through video-conferencing.

"This is a habeas corpus petition. We want to see the child. Produce the child," the bench said.

 

The counsel appearing for Singhania said he would produce the child within 30 minutes.

The top court would continue hearing the matter.

The court was informed that the child dropped out of school in Haryana and was currently residing with the mother.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Anju Devi who has filed a habeas corpus petition, seeking the custody of her four-year-old grandson.

On January 7, the top court denied her the minor's custody saying she was "stranger to the child".

Subhash, 34, who was found hanging at his house in Bengaluru's Munnekolalu on December 9 last year, purportedly left behind lengthy messages, blaming his wife and in-laws for pushing him to take the extreme step.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
