News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to list pleas against abrogation of Art 370 after summer vacation

SC to list pleas against abrogation of Art 370 after summer vacation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 25, 2022 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider listing after summer vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Security personnel during an encounter with militants, at Sunjawan area in Jammu on April 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for one of the petitioners, that the plea needed urgent hearing in view of the delimitation exercise being carried out in the state.

“This is the Article 370 matter. The delimitation is also going on,” the senior lawyer said.

"Let me see," the CJI said, adding, “This is a five-judge matter. I will have to reconstitute the bench.”

 

The court agreed to re-constitute a five-judge bench to hear pleas after summer vacation.

Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits J-K into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Art 370 was never meant to give J-K special status'
'Art 370 was never meant to give J-K special status'
How My Life Changed After Article 370 was annulled
How My Life Changed After Article 370 was annulled
Abrogation of Article 370 damaged India-China ties
Abrogation of Article 370 damaged India-China ties
Palm oil ban: Govt urged to start talks with Indonesia
Palm oil ban: Govt urged to start talks with Indonesia
Future's shareholders stare at wipeout of investments
Future's shareholders stare at wipeout of investments
Sebi rejigs market data advisory panel
Sebi rejigs market data advisory panel
Chef Gorai's Beans On Toast, Crepes
Chef Gorai's Beans On Toast, Crepes
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Scrapping Art 370 will not stand SC scrutiny'

'Scrapping Art 370 will not stand SC scrutiny'

'Modi govt has undone a historic wrong on Article 370'

'Modi govt has undone a historic wrong on Article 370'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances