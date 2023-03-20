News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC agrees to hear pleas for CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

SC agrees to hear pleas for CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 20, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to list for hearing pleas seeking a CBI probe into the alleged lynching of three people in Palghar district in April 2020, after it was apprised that the Maharashtra government has consented to the investigation by the agency.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala was told by a lawyer appearing for one of the petitioners that the state government has also agreed for a CBI inquiry.

The lawyer mentioned the matter saying the case can be heard and disposed of on any Friday or Monday.

"We'll list it," the bench said.

Earlier, in a change of stance, the Maharashtra government had told the Supreme Court it was ready to hand over to the CBI the investigation into the alleged lynching of three people, including two seers.

 

The state government had earlier told the apex court that the Maharashtra Police has punished "delinquent" policemen for dereliction of duties in the alleged lynching incident and sought dismissal of pleas seeking a CBI probe.

The affidavit was filed in response to a batch of petitions, including one by seers of Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara and relatives of the deceased.

Their plea alleged the investigation by the state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

The other pleas have been filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Ghanshyam Upadhyay.

The three people from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and allegedly killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16, 2020 in the presence of police.

The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Child-lifting rumours led to Palghar lynching: CID
Child-lifting rumours led to Palghar lynching: CID
When will the lynchings end?
When will the lynchings end?
'Existing laws enough to deal with lynching cases'
'Existing laws enough to deal with lynching cases'
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
'End sealed cover practice': CJI on govt's OROP note
'End sealed cover practice': CJI on govt's OROP note
Recipe: Cottage Cheese Milk Pudding
Recipe: Cottage Cheese Milk Pudding
When Stalin Met Thala...
When Stalin Met Thala...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'They couldn't blame Muslims, so now it's Communists'

'They couldn't blame Muslims, so now it's Communists'

Maha govt makes U-turn in Palghar lynching case

Maha govt makes U-turn in Palghar lynching case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances