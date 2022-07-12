News
Rediff.com  » News » SC agrees to hear plea on Centre vs Delhi over control of services

SC agrees to hear plea on Centre vs Delhi over control of services

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 12, 2022 12:14 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi for an “authoritative pronouncement”.

IMAGE: Vinai Kumar Saxena, left, greets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after taking oath as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas, New Delhi on May 26, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, that the issue needed an urgent hearing.

“It is very urgent. Please list it,” Singhvi said.

The CJI responded, “We will".

 

On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The bench had reserved its order on April 28 on the Centre's submission that the dispute over the control over services be referred to a five-judge bench, a plea which was strongly opposed by the AAP-led Delhi government.

The plea by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019, in which, a two judge-bench of Justices A K Sikri and Bhushan, both retired since had recommended to the Chief Justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital in view of its split verdict.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
