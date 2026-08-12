SC 7-judge bench to hear plea on MLAs' privileges vs freedom of speech

The Supreme Court of India is set to address critical constitutional questions regarding legislative privileges of MLAs, their interplay with fundamental rights like freedom of speech, and the authority of state legislatures to levy sales tax, with hearings scheduled to commence soon.

IMAGE: A hearing underway at the Supreme Court. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Supreme Court YouTube/ANI video grab

Key Points A seven-judge Supreme Court bench will interpret legislative privileges of MLAs and their impact on freedom of speech.

Another seven-judge bench will examine the power of state legislatures to impose additional sales tax levies.

The legislative privileges case, involving journalist N Ravi, originated in 2003 due to conflicting judicial views.

The Supreme Court will address the fundamental question of whether fundamental rights override legislative privileges.

Hearings for these crucial constitutional matters are scheduled to begin in September and October.

A seven-judge Constitution bench would commence hearing on October 6 on the interpretation of provisions related to the scope of legislative privileges of MLAs and its effect on the freedom of speech and expression, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

A separate issue concerning the power of the state legislature to impose additional levy on sales tax will be heard by a seven-judge bench from September 22, it said.

Supreme Court's Hearing Schedule

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the matter slated for September 22 would be heard from 2 pm to 4 pm in the post-lunch session so that hearing in other matters could go on in the pre-lunch session.

"One way is to list the matter for hearing from 2 pm to 4 pm. That will allow us to hear fresh and other miscellaneous matters also," the CJI observed.

He said another way was to hear the arguments for the whole day on three days a week -- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The bench said hearing in the matter listed on October 6 would commence preferably at 11 am.

Legislative Privileges Versus Fundamental Rights

The issue concerning the interpretation of provisions related to the scope of legislative privileges of MLAs and its interplay with the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression was referred to a five-judge bench in December 2003.

"It is evident that substantial questions of law as to the interpretation of Articles 194(3), 19(1)(a), interplay between these two articles, Article 21 and also as to the interpretation of other provisions of the Constitution of India are involved," the apex court had said in its December 8, 2003, order.

In December 2004, when the matter came up before the five-judge bench, it was informed about the conflicting views on the issue by two separate benches.

The five-judge bench then recommended that the issue be placed before a seven-judge bench for authoritative determination.

Key Case: N Ravi Versus Tamil Nadu Speaker

One of the pleas -- titled N Ravi and others versus Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Tamil Nadu -- raises the question about whether fundamental rights override legislative privileges.

The case pertains to 2003 when journalist N Ravi and others approached the top court after the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker K Kalimuthu ordered their arrest for alleged breach of privilege and contempt.

The top court had then stayed the arrest of six journalists and later referred the matter to a seven-judge bench in view of conflicting verdicts.

One of the judgments had held that fundamental rights should prevail, while the 1965 verdict said fundamental rights were subservient to parliamentary privileges.