SBI to oversee new donation counting system at Ram Temple

Following a significant embezzlement scandal, the Ram Temple trust has implemented a robust new cash counting system, now under the direct supervision of the State Bank of India, to ensure transparency and secure pilgrim donations.

IMAGE: A view of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Key Points The Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya has introduced a new two-shift cash counting system for donations.

The State Bank of India (SBI) now supervises the entire counting process to ensure transparency and accountability.

A new team, including an ex-serviceman as in-charge and additional supervisors, has been deployed to enhance security.

This significant overhaul follows a donation embezzlement row that led to arrests and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The enhanced security measures aim to prevent future theft and restore public trust in the management of temple donations.

In the wake of the donation embezzlement row, the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya has deployed a new team for the counting of cash offerings in donation boxes, introducing a two-shift system under the supervision of the State Bank of India (SBI), according to temple and bank sources.

The exercise began on Sunday after the completion of a week-long trial, following which the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formally entrusted SBI with the counting process, bank sources said.

According to temple sources, a team of 10 to 12 people has been deployed in each shift.

The first shift operates from 8 am to 2 pm, while the second runs from 2 pm to 8 pm.

The trust has appointed Shobhnath Mishra as the new in-charge for cash counting after the previous in-charge, Subhash Shrivastava, was sent to jail in the donation theft case, sources said.

Enhanced Oversight and Security Measures

To strengthen oversight, the trust has deployed four supervisors, including an ex-serviceman as the counting in-charge.

Trust Security In-charge and former Army officer Capt K K Tiwari has been designated the senior in-charge responsible for daily reporting of the counting process.

Former defence personnel S P Dubey and Sheshmani Tiwari have also been appointed as trust representatives to supervise the cash-counting exercise, the sources added.

Investigation into Embezzlement Allegations

The embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the allegations.

Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.

During the investigation, police have recovered cash from multiple accused, with the highest recovery of Rs 20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, besides gold, silver, foreign currency and a donation box labelled "Ramrajya Kosh".