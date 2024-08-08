News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Saw people being swept away by the mud'

'Saw people being swept away by the mud'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 08, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's been a week since the landslides in Wayanad claimed several lives and left many more missing, but the memories of that fateful day still haunt a civil police officer at the Meppadi police station, who recounts his desperate bid to save lives amidst the devastating calamity that struck the Chooralmala region.

IMAGE: Several devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall hit the hills in Wayanad district. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Civil Police Officer at Meppadi police station Jiblu Rahman sprang into action after the first landslide hit, rescuing two tourists from Odisha from the rubble.

The survivors, one with broken limbs and the other with torn clothes and bruises, were crying out for help when Rahman reached the spot.

"They told me there were two more people upstream," Rahman told PTI, still trying to overcome the shock of that day.

"I gave them my T-shirt and coat, and handed them over to the local youths who had also reached the spot. Then, I went upstream to search for the other two."

As Rahman moved towards the two persons upstream, he heard a huge sound and realised another landslide had occurred.

With no other option, he ran uphill to safety.

Then, he saw water gushing down, carrying mud, boulders and trees.

 

He watched in horror as people were swept away with the rubble, feeling helpless at being unable to do anything.

"Before the heroic rescue carried out by Rahman, a forest night patrol team was already at the spot, responding to calls from locals about elephants straying into the residential area.

"Our night patrol team went to the spot after receiving calls from locals, saying that elephants had entered the residential area. We went there to chase the elephants back into the forest," K Pradeep, Deputy Forest Range Officer, Meppadi, told PTI.

On arriving at the spot, they noticed the rising water level in the river and warned people to move to safer locations.

"When we were returning, we heard a sound, and the first landslide occurred. People started running to safety and we provided our search lights and vehicle headlights to help them find their way to safety," Pradeep said.

The forest team rescued more than 45 people to safety. As the rescue efforts were ongoing, they heard a second, louder noise and realised that a bigger landslide had occurred.

According to officials, the number of deaths due to the devastating landslides in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226.

As many as 138 people are missing following the massive landslides, according to the initial figures released by the local administration on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Landslides Used To Be Quite Frequent In Olden Days'
'Landslides Used To Be Quite Frequent In Olden Days'
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold
'Climate Change Is The Main Villain'
'Climate Change Is The Main Villain'
5 Asanas For Back, Neck, Shoulders
5 Asanas For Back, Neck, Shoulders
Bangladesh actor Shanto Khan, dad killed during unrest
Bangladesh actor Shanto Khan, dad killed during unrest
Banks told to use new products to mobilise funds
Banks told to use new products to mobilise funds
Tiffin Recipe: Green Amaranth Sabji
Tiffin Recipe: Green Amaranth Sabji

More like this

He Warned About The Kerala Disaster

He Warned About The Kerala Disaster

Wayanad's Living And The Dead

Wayanad's Living And The Dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances