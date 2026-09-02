Savarkar never hated Muslims, Rahul portrayed him otherwise: Kin tells court

In a significant development in the ongoing defamation case, Satyaki Savarkar, V D Savarkar's grandnephew, testified in a Pune court, refuting Rahul Gandhi's portrayal of the Hindutva ideologue as a Muslim hater.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on various issues at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, August 29, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Satyaki Savarkar testified in a Pune court regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged defamatory statements about V D Savarkar.

Savarkar's grandnephew stated that Rahul Gandhi's remarks portrayed V D Savarkar as an "extreme hater of Muslims" and a "mob lyncher."

Satyaki Savarkar asserted that V D Savarkar never hated Muslims and his writings advocated for their progress.

The defamation case stems from Gandhi's claim that Savarkar wrote about assaulting a Muslim youth, which the complainant denies.

During cross-examination, an interview of Gopal Godse, Nathuram Godse's brother, purportedly acknowledging Nathuram's RSS membership, was submitted.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of V D Savarkar, on Tuesday told a special court in Pune that the Hindutva ideologue "never hated Muslims" and his writings showed ways for their progress, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made statements that portrayed him as an "extreme hater of Muslims".

Savarkar made the statement while being cross-examined by advocate Milind Pawar, in a defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged statements in London in 2023.

Defamation Case Proceedings

During the cross-examination, advocate Pawar asked Satyaki Savarkar to state the exact words from the alleged speech of Rahul Gandhi which "lower the reputation of Swatantryaveer Savarkar".

Satyaki Savarkar recounted Gandhi's statement that 'Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends had assaulted a Muslim youth and derived pleasure from the act'.

"By these words, Savarkar was portrayed as an extreme hater of Muslims and as a mob lyncher. Savarkar never hated Muslims. Rather, in his writings, he showed the ways and means for their progress," he said.

Advocate Pawar also submitted Satyaki's grandfather Gopal Godse's video interview of 2004 and its transcripts in which Godse is purportedly acknowledging that his brother Nathuram Godse was an RSS member.

Gopal Godse, the younger brother of Nathuram, was also a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The criminal defamation case against Gandhi was filed by Satyaki alleging that the Congress leader had falsely claimed that V D Savarkar had written in a book about how he and his friends had assaulted a Muslim youth and derived pleasure from the act.

The complainant has maintained that no such incident appears in Savarkar's writings.