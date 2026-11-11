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Saudi tanker with Indian seafarers attacked in Hormuz Strait

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra November 11, 2026 22:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Wednesday that three Indian seafarers aboard a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker are safe after a possible attack in the Strait of Hormuz, with continuous monitoring underway.

Saudi ship attacked in Hormuz

IMAGE: Smoke rises from an island in the Strait of Hormuz as the IRGC Navy claims it attacked navigation systems, at sea off the coast of Oman, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on November 9, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points

  • A Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, with three Indian seafarers, faced a possible attack on Nov 11.
  • The incident occurred while the tanker was transiting the critical Strait of Hormuz.
  • Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed on Wednesday that all three Indian nationals and the entire crew are safe.
  • Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the ship management company.

A Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, with three Indian seafarers on board, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Sonowal, in a social media post on X, said that all three Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe.

 

"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"...we are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and well-being of our seafarers," the minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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