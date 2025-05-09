HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Saudi deputy foreign minister lands in Delhi to ease India-Pak tension

Saudi deputy foreign minister lands in Delhi to ease India-Pak tension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 01:51 IST

x

Saudi Arabia's deputy foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir landed in Delhi on Thursday to meet India's top leadership with a focus on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's deputy foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir meets Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, May 8, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy S Jaishankar on X

Al-Jubeir, on an unannounced visit to New Delhi, is learnt to have carried a message from the Saudi leadership.

The Saudi minister held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the situation that has developed since India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir early Wednesday.

 

"A good meeting with @AdelAljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Shared India's perspectives on firmly countering terrorism," he said.

The Saudi deputy foreign minister arrived in India hours after Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi flew into New Delhi late Wednesday for a previously scheduled visit to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with Jaishankar.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in PoK and Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice, as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur
India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!1:03

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!

Pakistan fires drones on Jammu0:18

Pakistan fires drones on Jammu

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD