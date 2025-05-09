Saudi deputy foreign minister lands in Delhi to ease India-Pak tension

Saudi Arabia's deputy foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir landed in Delhi on Thursday to meet India's top leadership with a focus on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's deputy foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir meets Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, May 8, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy S Jaishankar on X

Al-Jubeir, on an unannounced visit to New Delhi, is learnt to have carried a message from the Saudi leadership.

The Saudi minister held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the situation that has developed since India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir early Wednesday.

"A good meeting with @AdelAljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Shared India's perspectives on firmly countering terrorism," he said.

The Saudi deputy foreign minister arrived in India hours after Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi flew into New Delhi late Wednesday for a previously scheduled visit to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with Jaishankar.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in PoK and Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice, as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.