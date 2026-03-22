Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache, staff after blatant attacks

Saudi Arabia emphasised that the 'continued targeting' of Saudi Arabia, specifically its 'sovereignty, civilian objects, civilians, economic interests, and diplomatic premises', is a serious breach of global legal standards.

IMAGE: Fire rises from an explosion following a strike near oil company Aramco, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media via Reuters

The Saudi ministry of foreign affairs has issued a comprehensive and "unequivocal condemnation" of what it described as persistent Iranian aggression directed at the Kingdom and its regional partners.

Key Points The 'blatant Iranian attacks' have also targeted members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several other Arab and Islamic nations.

Saudi views these actions as a 'flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions' and a contradiction of the 'principles of good neighbourliness.'

The Saudi authorities further asserted that Iran's military activities directly contravene the "Beijing Agreement" and "United Nations Security Council Resolution.

According to a report by Gulf News, the official statement highlighted that these "blatant Iranian attacks" have also targeted members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several other Arab and Islamic nations.

In a formal communication released via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry emphasised that the "continued targeting" of Saudi Arabia, specifically its "sovereignty, civilian objects, civilians, economic interests, and diplomatic premises", is a serious breach of global legal standards.

Gulf News noted that the Kingdom views these actions as a "flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions" and a contradiction of the "principles of good neighbourliness."

The Saudi authorities further asserted that Iran's military activities directly contravene the "Beijing Agreement" and "United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026)."

Additionally, the ministry observed a stark disconnect between Tehran's rhetoric and its conduct.

Gulf News reported that the ministry found Iran's actions to be in opposition to the "principles of Islamic brotherhood" and the "values and tenets of the Islamic faith" that the Iranian leadership frequently cites.

As a direct consequence of the escalating hostilities, Riyadh has taken decisive diplomatic action.

Reaffirming a previous warning issued on 9th March regarding the "serious consequences for relations," the Kingdom has ordered the "military attache of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the "assistant military attache," and "three members of the mission staff" to exit the country.

Gulf News confirmed that the Saudi government has "declared them personae non gratae" and mandated their departure within a 24-hour window.

The Kingdom concluded by stressing its firm resolve to defend its national interests.

Invoking "Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations," Riyadh affirmed it "will not hesitate to take all necessary measures" to "preserve its sovereignty" and "safeguard its security."

As reported by Gulf News, this commitment extends to the protection of the Kingdom's "territory, airspace, citizens, residents, resources, and interests" amid the current regional crisis.