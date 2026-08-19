Home  » News » Satyendar Jain says his arrest linked to Punjab polls

Satyendar Jain says his arrest linked to Punjab polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra August 19, 2026 15:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case related to Delhi Jal Board projects, sparking claims of political motivation ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Satyendar Jain links his arrest to Punjab polls

IMAGE: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain leaves Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital after a medical examination following his arrest by Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant (STP) tender corruption case, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ACB in alleged DJB corruption case.
  • Jain claims arrest is politically motivated, linked to upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.
  • Case involves alleged irregularities and manipulation of tender conditions for sewage treatment plant projects.
  • Investigation suggests restrictive specifications favoured a specific technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd.
  • Five other individuals, including former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, also arrested.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) was linked to the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and called it 'politics'.

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested by the ACB in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB, an officer said on Tuesday.

"This is done because the Punjab election is coming up -- this is politics," Jain, who is also Aam Aadmi Party's co-in-charge for Punjab, said while being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court.

 

Details Of The Corruption Allegations

The other arrested accused are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby, limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender.

It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications were changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer.

Jain was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

satyendar jaindelhi jal boardcorruption caseacb arrestpunjab elections

More From Rediff

Why Japan Is Expanding Defence Ties Beyond India

Why Japan Is Expanding Defence Ties Beyond India
At Home With Gandhi, The Most Famous Indian

At Home With Gandhi, The Most Famous Indian
'Government Did A U-Turn On Caste Census'

'Government Did A U-Turn On Caste Census'

Related Stories

Former AAP minister Satyendar Jain among 6 held in tender scam

Former AAP minister Satyendar Jain among 6 held in tender scam

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India
Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan

Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan
Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop