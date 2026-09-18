Satyarthi Fellowship To Train Young Leaders In Compassionate Action

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's movement has unveiled the Satyarthi Fellowship, a transformative year-long global leadership programme designed to empower young leaders to drive social change through compassionate action and immersive learning.

Key Points Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's movement has launched the Satyarthi Fellowship, a year-long global leadership programme.

The fellowship aims to train young leaders to translate compassion into action and drive social change.

It offers immersive learning, grassroots engagement, mentorship, and implementation of Compassionate Action Projects.

The initiative builds upon the successful Satyarthi Summer School, extending it into a sustained leadership journey.

Distinguished mentors include Nobel Peace Laureates Jose Ramos-Horta and Leymah Gbowee, and Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy.

The Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion (SMGC) has launched the Satyarthi Fellowship, a year-long global leadership programme aimed at training young leaders "to translate compassion into action and drive social change". The fellowship launch event on Thursday at the SCOPE Complex here focused on the role of young people, leadership and compassion in responding to the challenges facing the world.

Empowering Future Global Leaders

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, announcing the fellowship, said the initiative is different from many conventional fellowships that are designed to train, capacitate and engage young people around specific causes. "Many fellowships are designed to train, capacitate and engage young people in some causes. But this is different. Because these young people are not here just to learn. They are prepared to lead the world," he said.

The fellowship brings together emerging leaders from different sectors and countries and seeks "to deepen their understanding and practice of compassionate leadership" through immersive learning, grassroots engagement, mentorship and implementation of Compassionate Action Projects. The initiative builds on the Satyarthi Summer School, a three-week programme for young people aged 18 to 25, while extending the model into a year-long leadership journey focused on sustained action, mentorship and institutional impact.

Distinguished Mentors And Future Opportunities

The fellowship's mentors include Timor-Leste President and Nobel Peace Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, former Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven, and founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals Dr Prathap C Reddy. While applications for the inaugural cohort are closed, applications for the 2027 Satyarthi Fellowship cohort will open in January 2027.