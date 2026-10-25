Police Nab Three Over Rs 2.37 Crore Suspicious Transactions Linked To Satya Sanatan Trust

Sonbhadra police have made key arrests in a significant case involving Rs 2.37 crore in suspicious transactions tied to the Satya Sanatan Trust, following numerous cybercrime complaints.

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Key Points Sonbhadra police on Sunday arrested three persons regarding suspicious transactions totalling Rs 2.37 crore.

The transactions are linked to a bank account in the name of the Satya Sanatan Trust.

35 complaints were received against the trust from various parts of the country on the national cybercrime reporting portal.

The account's operations were blocked and reactivated multiple times before October 16.

Police seized three mobile phones from the accused, identified as Harikesh Pandey, Anjani Kumar, and Vedant Maurya.

Sonbhadra police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with suspicious transactions totalling Rs 2.37 crore linked to a bank account in the name of the Satya Sanatan Trust, officials said.

Investigation Details

SP Abhishek Verma said 35 complaints were received against the trust from different parts of the country on the national cybercrime reporting portal.

During the investigation, police found that a bank account registered in the trust's name was linked to suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 2.37 crore, he said.

An examination of the account and related complaints revealed that 35 complaints were linked to it as of October 16. Its operations were blocked on several occasions before they were reactivated, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Based on the complaints, a case was registered at a cyber police station under relevant legal provisions, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to establish the role of those involved.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Dudhi police station arrested the three accused from Muirpur on Sunday morning, Verma said.

The accused have been identified as Harikesh Pandey, a resident of Chandauli, and Anjani Kumar and Vedant Maurya, both from Sonbhadra.

Police also seized three mobile phones from their possession, the SP said.