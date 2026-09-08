Satya Niketan Collapse: The Aftermath

Scenes from the aftermath of the five-storey building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus.

From arrests and rescue operations to safety reviews, these images capture the response following the deadly tragedy.

Arrests in Collapse Case

IMAGE: Delhi police brings arrested accused Hariram, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh to the RK Puram police station in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case in New Delhi on Monday.

Seven people lost their lives in the incident. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Hariram, Urmila and Mahesh in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse investigation.

NDRF teams, sniffer dogs and heavy machinery searched the debris for survivors while stabilising nearby vulnerable structures.

Delhi authorities later reviewed building safety, student accommodation and PG regulations following the deadly collapse in South Delhi.

IMAGE: Delhi police escorts the arrested accused to RK Puram police station, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: NDRF dogs assist rescue teams in searching the debris after the Satya Niketan building collapse, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: NDRF personnel conduct search and rescue operations at the collapse site. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Authorities install iron jacks to support nearby buildings. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Search Through Rubble

IMAGE: CCTV footage from the Satya Niketan collapse site is reviewed as part of the investigation. Photograph: Local Resident/Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An ambulance waits at the collapse site to transport rescued individuals to nearby medical facilities. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue teams continue operations. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A JCB excavator clears debris as rescue efforts continue. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Heavy Machinery Joins Effort

IMAGE: NDRF personnel search through the debris. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue personnel inspect the wreckage. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue and search teams work through the debris, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Rescue Operations Continue

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Safety Review After Tragedy

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chairs a review meeting on building safety, student accommodation and PG regulations in New Delhi. Photograph: @LtGovDelhi X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Education Minister Ashish Sood, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand and senior officials at the review meeting. Photograph: @LtGovDelhi X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Officials discuss building safety measures and regulations for student accommodation across Delhi following the Satya Niketan tragedy. Photograph: @LtGovDelhi X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff