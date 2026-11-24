The AIADMK faces a deepening internal crisis as General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former Minister S P Velumani publicly clash over party unity and the re-induction of expelled leaders, setting a tense stage for upcoming by-polls in Tamil Nadu.

FILE IMAGE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigns for the assembly elections in Chennai, April 8, 2026. Photograph: @EPSTamilNadu X/ANI Photo

Key Points AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former minister S P Velumani are publicly clashing over the re-induction of expelled leaders like V K Sasikala.

Velumani argues that bringing back former leaders reflects the mood of the party's rank-and-file, while Palaniswami downplayed Velumani's influence, describing him as 'merely one among the party's two crore members'.

The friction has spilled into the open just days after Kolathur TVK MLA V S Babu passed away on November 19, 2026, creating a vacancy for a closely watched by-poll.

Party insiders suggest the public sparring underscores deeper strategic divisions that widened after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Senior party members like R B Udhayakumar are attempting to downplay the rift, urging internal resolution, while former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan criticised Palaniswami's leadership.

The internal rift in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has spilled into the open, with general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former minister S P Velumani trading barbs over the voice of grassroots cadres in key party decisions, even as Tamil Nadu braces for by-polls across six vacant assembly constituencies following Kolathur MLA V S Babu's demise.

Ironically, at the heart of the weekend exchange both leaders invoked the "two crore cadres" figure for opposite ends - Palaniswami to downplay Velumani's individual clout, and Velumani to argue that those two crore members are the ones who made Palaniswami general secretary and pitched for party unification before facing upcoming electoral tests.

The long-simmering friction within the AIADMK spilled into the open on Saturday, when Palaniswami spoke to reporters at the Coimbatore airport on Velumani's demand to re-induct expelled leaders including former interim general secretary V K Sasikala to consolidate the party.

He brushed aside the suggestion by describing Velumani as "merely one among the party's two crore members".

Leadership Clash Over Party Unification

Hours later, Velumani, once considered one of Palaniswami's closest confidants, hit back in a statement reminding him that those very cadres had elevated him to the post of party general secretary.

Thanking Palaniswami for acknowledging him as the party's two crore workers, Velumani invoked party founder M G Ramachandran and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and argued that past leaders respected grassroots workers and heeded their sentiments.

Velumani maintained that his call for bringing back former leaders reflected the mood of the rank-and-file rather than his individual stance.

He noted that leaders like V K Sasikala, T T V Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, K A Sengottaiyan, and J C D Prabhakar had sought to stay or return to the AIADMK before moving to other parties, including the DMK and ruling TVK, after their overtures were turned down. He urged the leadership to reconsider the decision and unite various units.

Deeper Divisions And By-Poll Implications

According to party insiders, the public sparring underscores deeper strategic divisions that widened after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, including disagreements over post-election alignment options such as whether to back Vijay's TVK in government formation which Palaniswami rejected.

The timing of the flare-up occurred days after Kolathur TVK MLA V S Babu passed away on November 19, 2026, following a prolonged respiratory illness and cardiac arrest, raising the number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to six.

Babu's death leaves the high-profile Kolathur seat vacant. He had defeated DMK president M K Stalin by a margin of 8,795 votes in the 2026 Assembly election setting the stage for a closely watched by-poll alongside five other pending Assembly vacancies.

Interestingly, Babu was a former AIADMK member (from 2016 until joining TVK in February 2026), and both Palaniswami and Velumani had issued separate condolences following his demise.

Party Response And External Criticism

Seeking to play down the flare-up, former minister and party senior R B Udhayakumar claimed that there is no rift between Palaniswami and Velumani whom he addressed as SPV and said in a statement that difference of opinion should be resolved internally through private discussions rather than in the public domain, as public disagreements could harm the party.

He noted that while some former members have suggested rejoining, he viewed these suggestions as "belated" and counterproductive, given that these individuals had previously opposed the party in elections.

Describing the party general secretary and SPV as having a strong, brotherly bond, Udhayakumar likened them to Rama and Lakshmana and warned that certain parties are waiting to exploit any perceived misunderstandings.

He invoked Rama and Lakshmana analogy to highlight that the two leaders are united, possess a deep mutual trust, and remaining loyal to the party.

Former Leaders Weigh In On AIADMK Leadership

Meanwhile, former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, currently serving as minister in the ruling TVK, criticised former Chief Minister Palaniswami claiming "leadership lacking generosity and capacity to forgive will not last long in history."

"He (Palaniswami) is currently facing this challenge" he told reporters.