Rediff.com  » News » Sarpanches' protest demanding Rajasthan minister's sacking enters Day 2

Sarpanches' protest demanding Rajasthan minister's sacking enters Day 2

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 11:38 IST
The protest launched by sarpanches against Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena entered Day 2 on Saturday as they continued to demand his ouster for calling them "corrupt".

IMAGE: Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena. Photograph: Courtesy Ramesh Meena/Facebook

For his part, Meena said he had exposed shortcomings in an inquiry and action was taken against officials involved in irregularities in Barmer, Nagaur and Bhilwara. He, however, said no action was taking against the sarpanches.

 

State secretary of Sarpanch Sangh, Hanuman Chaudhary, had on Friday said the minister made the statement in Nagaur sometime back.

"The allegations against sarpanches are baseless. We demand his sacking. We are hurt by his allegations," he said.

Sarpanches and up-sarpanches have assembled in Jaipur's Mansarover and are raising slogans against Meena.

On the other hand, the minister told reporters that the quality of works done in a panchayat are checked and action is taken when irregularities are found.

"I have just exposed shortcomings in the works. Where there were irregularities, action against officials have been taken. No action against any sarpanch has been taken so far because we want improvement. Some of the sarpanches are afraid of inquiry. Therefore, such a protest is being held," he said.

He claimed that most sarpanches and other public representatives are with the government and the agitation is being held by a faction.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
