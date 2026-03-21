Sarma couple's income doubles to Rs 35 cr in five years

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's declared income and assets, along with those of his wife, have seen a significant increase, as revealed in his latest election affidavit.

IMAGE: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sarma's movable assets increased to Rs 2.36 crore, while his wife's movable and immovable assets rose to Rs 32.79 crore.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma owns three non-agricultural properties with a total market value of Rs 19.25 crore.

Sarma has no pending criminal cases and his income source is his government salary.

The combined income of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entrepreneur wife has increased two-fold to Rs 35.16 crore in 2026 from 17.27 crore in 2021.

The 57-year-old chief minister, in his affidavit filed for his nomination as a BJP candidate for the Jalukbari constituency on Friday, submitted that he possesses only movable assets, pegged at Rs 2.36 crore in 2026, compared to Rs 1.72 crore in 2021.

His wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Managing Director of the media company Pride East Entertainment, possesses both movable and immovable assets that have increased to Rs 32.79 crore in 2026 from Rs 16.19 crore.

The CM has Rs 2.28 lakh cash in hand and four bank deposits with a total of Rs 68,01,943, while his wife has Rs 3.16 lakh cash in hand and four bank deposits totalling Rs 74,85,248.

Sarma has no investments in bonds, debentures, shares, mutual funds and others, while his wife has investments worth Rs 5.10 crore in these categories.

The CM has no life insurance, but his wife has one valued at Rs 1,77,55,531.

Sarma does not own any vehicle, but his wife has a jeep costing Rs 21.60 lakh, which was bought in 2018.

The CM owns 180 gms of gold with a market value of Rs 25.10 lakh, while Riniki owns Rs 2.03 crore worth of 1459.221 gms of the metal.

In the immovable category, both Sarma and Riniki do not possess any agricultural land, and the CM also does not have any non-agricultural land.

Riniki owns three non-agricultural properties-two acquired and one inherited from her father-with a total current market value of Rs 19.25 crore

She had acquired 12,960 sq ft of land on which a house was built, whose current market value is Rs 1.60 crore, and the property inherited from her father is now valued at Rs 1.40 crore.

Another plot of land, measuring 2127 sq ft was acquired in 2022, and its present value is Rs 4.25 crore.

Sarma's total liabilities are Rs 95,05 lakh, while his wife's are at Rs 15.91 crore.

The CM has submitted that his source of income is government salary while that of his spouse is 'salary income'.

The CM included his two children's income in his affidavit for the 2021 assembly polls, but they are no longer his dependents as both are now adults.

Sarma has no cases pending against him and has not been convicted in any court of law.

A Political Science student, the CM is a doctorate from Gauhati University and is a law graduate.