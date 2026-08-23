Saransh Jain makes India Test debut against Sri Lanka

Saransh Jain, a seasoned Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, has finally earned his maiden India Test cap against Sri Lanka, a significant reward for his years of consistent and impactful performances in domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Saransh Jain receives India Test cap from Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Saransh Jain had waited years for this moment, and when it finally arrived, Ravindra Jadeja was there to hand him his India Test cap.

The 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Jadeja and made his long-awaited debut against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo on Sunday.

He replaced Kuldeep Yadav, who was sidelined due to an infection, and was added to the squad after Washington Sundar's injury.

Jain showcased strong form for India A in Sri Lanka, taking six wickets and scoring an unbeaten 70 in an unofficial Test.

In the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, he scored 518 runs at 57.55 and took 30 wickets at 20.43 for Madhya Pradesh.

Saransh Jain had waited years for this moment, and when it finally arrived, Ravindra Jadeja was there to hand him his India Test cap.

A Reward for Domestic Consistency

The 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder made his long-awaited debut against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo on Sunday.

Jain’s selection is a reward for years of consistent performances on the domestic circuit. He has replaced Kuldeep Yadav, who misses the Test due to an infection. An off-spinner who bats left-handed, Jain has made a name for himself with valuable contributions in both departments. He was added to India’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series after Washington Sundar was ruled out with an injury.

Beyond the IPL Spotlight

Jain, however, believes his domestic performances had already put him in the frame for a national call-up.

'My selection shows that the IPL alone is not the yardstick for making the cut. It is proof of the hard work I have put into domestic cricket. I would like to thank the selectors for showing faith in me,' Jain told The Times of India after his call-up.

Strong Recent Form

His performances for India A in Sri Lanka further strengthened his case. After a quiet outing in the first unofficial Test, Jain made a big impact in the second, taking six wickets and scoring an unbeaten 70.

He was also one of Madhya Pradesh’s standout performers in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, scoring 518 runs in seven matches at 57.55, including a century and three fifties. With the ball, he claimed 30 wickets at 20.43.