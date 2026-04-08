Sudipta Sen Granted Bail in Final Cases: Path to Release After 13 Years

Sudipta Sen, the central figure in the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scheme, has been granted bail in his final cases by the Calcutta High Court, potentially securing his release after 13 years and marking a significant development in the Saradha scam investigation.

Key Points Sudipta Sen, the key accused in the Saradha ponzi scam, has been granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in the remaining two criminal cases against him.

Sen's bail in these cases paves the way for his potential release from jail after serving 13 years.

The Calcutta High Court set the bail condition as a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be local.

Sen was arrested in April 2013 in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme, which involved financial misappropriations amounting to hundreds of crores of Rupees.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipta Sen in the last two of the 300-odd criminal cases against him, paving the way for his release from jail after 13 years.

A division bench of the high court granted bail to Sen in two cases pertaining to the Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sen has already been granted bail in all the other cases registered against him, including four criminal cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court directed that Sen be released upon furnishing a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local.

Sen was arrested in April 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir after financial misappropriations to the tune of hundreds of crores of Rupees were unravelled.