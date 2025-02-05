Sant Tukaram's descendant ends life citing penury

Shirish More Maharaj (32), a kirtan performer and descendant of 17th century Marathi poet-saint Tukaram, allegedly ended his life in Pune, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The suicide note found at his home in Dehu Road area said he was taking the extreme step due to financial distress.

"On Wednesday morning, when his parents knocked on the door of his room on the first floor of the house, there was no response. They alerted the police, who arrived and broke open the door, only to find More Maharaj hanging from the ceiling," said an official of Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

The body was sent for autopsy and further investigation was underway, he said.

More 'Maharaj' was a well-known 'kirtankar' (performer of 'kirtan' or traditional religious discourse) and spiritual speaker, revered in the community.