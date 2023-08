Sanjay Raut calls Gadkari 'future leader of country'

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that among the Union ministers only Nitin Gadkari's performance was 'visible', and the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader is a 'future leader of the country'.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

Raut was responding to a reporter's question about opposition parties' claim that Gadkari was targeted through the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on alleged irregularities in the work done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI comes under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari's department.

"Nitin Gadkari is an important leader and capable minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Only his work is visible in the country. He is a future leader of the country," Raut said.