News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sanjay Raut calls Gadkari 'future leader of country'

Sanjay Raut calls Gadkari 'future leader of country'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 29, 2023 21:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that among the Union ministers only Nitin Gadkari's performance was 'visible', and the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader is a 'future leader of the country'.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

Raut was responding to a reporter's question about opposition parties' claim that Gadkari was targeted through the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on alleged irregularities in the work done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

 

The NHAI comes under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari's department.

"Nitin Gadkari is an important leader and capable minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Only his work is visible in the country. He is a future leader of the country," Raut said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
After The Purge: What Gadkari Is Up To
After The Purge: What Gadkari Is Up To
Would rather jump in well: Gadkari on Congress offer
Would rather jump in well: Gadkari on Congress offer
Row over Gadkari's letter for Maha officer's transfer
Row over Gadkari's letter for Maha officer's transfer
Guj man held for posing as Chandrayaan-3's designer
Guj man held for posing as Chandrayaan-3's designer
Gavaskar's warning for Team India...
Gavaskar's warning for Team India...
Govt to inform SC of JK's political future on Thursday
Govt to inform SC of JK's political future on Thursday
Ahead of state elections, LPG price cut by Rs 200
Ahead of state elections, LPG price cut by Rs 200
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Indian manufacturers make good EVs'

'Indian manufacturers make good EVs'

'Dropping Gadkari is a message to the RSS'

'Dropping Gadkari is a message to the RSS'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances