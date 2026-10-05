Sanjay Dutt clarifies after row over 'can't feel peace in India' remark

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt addresses the controversy surrounding his "can't feel peace in India" remarks, clarifying they were part of a scripted, humorous conversation on the Shekhar Tonite show.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanjay Dutt clarified his controversial "can't feel peace in India" remarks made on the Shekhar Tonite show.

He stated that his comments were part of a scripted, light-hearted, and humorous conversation.

Dutt explained that the spirit behind his remarks was similar to the 'Gandhigiri' concept from his 'Munna Bhai' films, promoting love and togetherness.

The actor faced significant online backlash after his words were interpreted outside of their intended context.

During the show, Dutt adopted his 'Munnabhai' persona to discuss promoting brotherhood and Mahatma Gandhi's image if he were prime minister.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has addressed his "can't feel that peace in India" remarks on Shekhar Tonite show, saying his comments on the show were made in the context of a scripted conversation without any intention to hurt or offend anyone.

The 67-year-old actor was at the centre of a major online backlash after his comments on the show, hosted by Shekhar Suman, started appearing online. In the show, the actor said, "There should be peace, I can't feel that peace anymore in India".

Dutt Clarifies Intent Behind Remarks

On Sunday, Dutt posted a statement to clarify that his words were never meant to hurt or offend anyone.

"I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light- hearted and humorous.

"The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context," the actor said.

On the show, Dutt adopted his "Munnabhai" persona to talk about what all he would change in the country if he became the prime minister. He said he would not spend most of his time outside the country, will promote brotherhood and instead of his photographs, he would put up pictures of Mahatma Gandhi everywhere.