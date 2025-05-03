HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sanjauli mosque to be demolished, orders Shimla municipal commissioner court

Sanjauli mosque to be demolished, orders Shimla municipal commissioner court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
Share:

May 03, 2025 22:20 IST

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court ruled on Saturday that all five stories of the disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla were unauthorised and ordered the demolition of the entire structure, according to a lawyer.

IMAGE: The Himachal Pradesh high court had directed the MC Commissioner to decide the case within three months by May 8 and the MC Court passed the orders after hearing both the parties. Photograph: ANI Photo

A section of residents of Sanjauli and Hindu outfits had launched an agitation to press for the demolition of the mosque, claiming that it was unauthorised but no action was taken by the Corporation during the past 15 years.

The court had on October 5, 2024, ordered the demolition of the top three "unauthorised" stories and asked the Waqf Board to produce the documents of sanctioned plans of the remaining two stories.

 

Advocate Jagat Pal, representing the locals who were seeking the demolition of the mosque, said that the Waqf Board failed to produce the documents on ownership of the land and also the sanctioned building plan.

Following this, the court of Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri passed the order for the demolition of the mosque, Pal said.

The Himachal Pradesh high court had directed the MC Commissioner to decide the case within three months by May 8 and the MC Court passed the orders after hearing both the parties.

The advocate appearing for the Waqf Board had argued that the mosque existed prior to 1947 and the mosque was constructed after demolishing the old mosque.

The court asked why the sanction was not sought for reconstructing the mosque from the Municipal Corporation and why the construction was carried out in violation of the rules.

On the direction of the court of Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri, the work to demolish the three unauthorised stories had started and a roof the mosque, two lanterns of the fourth storey and walls of two stories had already been removed and now orders have been passed for demolishing the entire mosque.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shimla mosque row: Razing of illegal portion begins
Shimla mosque row: Razing of illegal portion begins
Mosque dispute: Protesters clash with police, 10 hurt
Mosque dispute: Protesters clash with police, 10 hurt
Shimla mosque: Muslim body to raze illegal portion
Shimla mosque: Muslim body to raze illegal portion
After Shimla, Hindu grps protest against Mandi mosque
After Shimla, Hindu grps protest against Mandi mosque
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Anil, Jackie leave from cremation centre after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral1:25

Anil, Jackie leave from cremation centre after Nirmal...

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga Expressway5:49

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga...

Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor arrive for Nirmal Kapoor's last rites1:18

Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor arrive for Nirmal Kapoor's last...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD