Sandeshkhali violence: BJP worker's remains exhumed after court order

Skeletal remains of a BJP worker, allegedly killed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali post-poll violence in 2021, have been exhumed following a court order, reigniting calls for justice and a thorough investigation into the political unrest.

IMAGE: Security forces and police officials inspect the Bamangheri area in Sandeshkhali after political tensions led to miscreants firing on a police team accompanied by central forcesat Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, May 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Skeletal remains of BJP worker Astik Chandra Das, allegedly killed in 2021 post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, have been exhumed.

The family claims Das was assaulted by TMC supporters, denied medical treatment, and forced to bury the body without a post-mortem.

A court order led to the exhumation for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The family is seeking a thorough probe, potentially by the CBI, and stringent action against those responsible.

BJP leaders highlight the incident as evidence of atrocities faced by their workers after the 2021 assembly elections.

The skeletal remains of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in 2021 have been exhumed following a court order, a senior police officer said on Monday.

It has been alleged that Astik Chandra Das of Jhanjhaniya village was assaulted by Trinamool Congress supporters out on a victory procession on the day the 2021 Assembly election results were declared, the official said.

Family Alleges Forced Burial And Denial Of Treatment

His son Subrata Das claimed the assault caused grievous injuries and they were not allowed to take his father to hospital for specialised treatment, and the man died at home.

The family also alleged that police personnel were deployed outside their house and they were forced to bury the body, and that too without a post-mortem.

After a change of guard in the state, a fresh complaint was lodged by the family, and a court ordered authorities to exhume the body, the police official said.

The skeletal remains were exhumed on Sunday in the presence of a magistrate and family, he said.

Forensic Examination Underway, CBI Probe Sought

Another official of Nazat police station said the entire procedure was videographed and the remains have been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The family has sought a thorough probe by the CBI if needed, and stringent action against those responsible for the death.

BJP State president Samik Bhattacharya said the incident bears testimony to the atrocities BJP workers faced after the 2021 assembly elections, when the TMC registered a resounding victory.

"The police remained a silent spectator during the TMC regime that had a reign of terror. We know justice will prevail and those behind will be severely punished," he said.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, shot to national headlines in 2024 following protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against local TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh.