Karnataka To Get New Samsung Innovation Campus For AI Skills

Samsung India has inaugurated a new Innovation Campus in Karnataka, in collaboration with Nrupathunga University, to empower 2,000 young individuals with essential industry-relevant AI skills, fostering a future-ready technology workforce.

Key Points Samsung India launched an Innovation Campus in Karnataka to train 2,000 youth in AI skills.

The programme is a partnership with Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru, supporting Karnataka's AI ecosystem.

It provides hands-on AI training for youth aged 18-25, enhancing career readiness in emerging technologies.

This initiative is part of Samsung's global education programme, now in its fourth year in India.

The collaboration aims to equip students with capabilities for opportunities in emerging technologies.

Samsung India has announced the launch of a Samsung Innovation Campus in Karnataka to train 2,000 youth in industry-relevant AI skills, the company said on Saturday. The launch of the flagship global education and skilling programme, held on September 17, was attended by Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy and senior academicians from Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru, the company said.

Expanding AI Education Access

"Launched in partnership with Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru, the programme supports Karnataka's ambition to build an AI-native ecosystem by expanding access to practical AI education and helping develop a future-ready technology workforce," Samsung India said in a statement. In Karnataka, the programme has trained more than 3,000 people to date, it said.

Empowering Youth For Emerging Technologies

According to the statement, Samsung Innovation Campus is a global education programme that equips young people with skills for careers in emerging technologies. Now in its fourth year in India, SIC provides youth aged 18-25 with hands-on AI training, enabling participants to apply their learning to practical challenges while strengthening their career readiness. The Karnataka launch comes as the state strengthens its focus on AI-led innovation, Samsung India said.

Industry-Academia Collaboration For Future Skills

"Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we want to help expand access to emerging technology skills and enable young people to become active contributors to India's innovation economy. As Samsung marks 30 years in India, investing in the potential of young Indians remains an important part of our commitment to the country," said Shubham Mukherjee, Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung South West Asia. According to Rayareddy, Samsung Innovation Campus complements the state's efforts to build an AI-native ecosystem by giving youth access to practical, industry-relevant learning. "Such collaborations between academia and industry can equip our students with the capabilities they need to participate meaningfully in the opportunities being created by emerging technologies," he added.