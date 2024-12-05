News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 identified

Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 identified

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 05, 2024 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Sambhal administration on Thursday said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence.

IMAGE: Kanpur Police conducts a flag march in the wake of Sambhal violence in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence ... in all likelihood today," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told PTI.

He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people and arrested 32 so far in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey.

"There is a peace committee meeting at 3 pm and we will discuss the situation with everyone," he said.

"We are currently designing it (poster). It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested," he said.

 

The Uttar Pradesh government had on November 27 said it will make those involved in the Sambhal violence pay for the damage to public property and display their pictures on public walls.

Sambhal police has already released several pictures of those allegedly involved in violence.

In these photographs, nine persons have been identified and help is sought from people to identify those who have masks on their faces.

"A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson earlier said.

In 2020, the government had put up posters of individuals allegedly linked with vandalism during the anti-CAA protests.

The posters were later removed following a court order.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.

Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges
Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges
Sambhal violence accused to pay for damages: UP
Sambhal violence accused to pay for damages: UP
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
GDP growth of 6.5-7% in FY25 is feasible: CEA
GDP growth of 6.5-7% in FY25 is feasible: CEA
UP: Protests erupt over sale of house to Muslim doctor
UP: Protests erupt over sale of house to Muslim doctor
Pushpa: The Rule Review
Pushpa: The Rule Review
If Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark
If Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark
More like this
'He went out to take groceries, police killed him'
'He went out to take groceries, police killed him'
On way to Sambhal, Rahul, Priyanka stopped at UP border
On way to Sambhal, Rahul, Priyanka stopped at UP border

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances