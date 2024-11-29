News
Home  » News » Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days

Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 13:05 IST
A court in Sambhal, UP, on Friday directed the court-appointed commissioner to submit within 10 days the survey report on the Jama Masjid mosque following claims that a temple stood on the spot, and fixed January 8 as the next date of hearing.

IMAGE: Policemen deployed to monitor the law and order situation following the violence that took place when a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, November 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court-appointed commissioner Rakesh Singh Raghav said the matter was heard by civil judge Aditya Singh.

"The court was informed that the survey report had not been completed and additional time was needed. The court granted the request and set the hearing date for January 8," he said.

 

The mosque committee's lawyer Amir Hussain said both Hindu and the Muslim sides were present in the court besides the court commissioner, who had inspected the spot.

The court commissioner informed the court that he could not prepare the report following which the judge stated that he will not get another chance to visit the spot and asked him to prepare a report and submit it within 10 days, Hussain said.

Tensions have been escalating in Sambhal since November 19, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple had once stood on the site.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey, as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security forces. The unrest resulted in stone-pelting and arson, leaving four dead and many others injured.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
