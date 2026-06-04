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J&K Police Detain Woman Drug Peddler Under PIT-NDPS Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 23:20 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against a notorious woman drug peddler, Sheema Bibi, detaining her under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act to combat the escalating drug menace in the Samba district.

Key Points

  • A notorious woman drug peddler, Sheema Bibi, was detained in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The detention was carried out under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.
  • Sheema Bibi was involved in multiple drug-related cases and continuously engaged in illicit narcotics trafficking.
  • Police prepared a dossier for her preventive detention, which was approved by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
  • This action aims to curb the drug menace and prevent habitual offenders from continuing drug-related crimes in the region.

Police on Thursday detained a notorious woman drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and lodged her in jail in the Bhaderwah belt.

The detained woman, Sheema Bibi, a resident of Bishnah tehsil in Jammu district, was residing at Balole Khad in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, police said.

 

Police Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

According to police, Sheema Bibi was allegedly involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Bari Brahmana and had been continuously engaged in drug peddling activities in the area.

Officials said that in view of her repeated involvement in illicit narcotics trafficking, the police prepared a dossier along with relevant documents and submitted it to the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, seeking her preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act. Following approval, an order was issued, and the accused was subsequently lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah.

Police said the action was aimed at curbing the drug menace and preventing habitual offenders from continuing their involvement in narcotics-related crimes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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