'Samajwadi Party Isn't Breaking Up Like TMC Or Shiv Sena (UBT)'

Political tensions are escalating in Uttar Pradesh as Samajwadi Party leaders strongly refute Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar's assertions of an impending split within the SP.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at a media conference in Lucknow, June 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI

Key Points SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed the Samajwadi Party could soon see a split among its MPs, drawing sharp reactions.

SP MP Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar dismisses O P Rajbhar's claims as 'BJP's monkeys' rhetoric and accused him of acting at the BJP's behest.

R V Rajbhar asserts the Samajwadi Party remains united and strong, unlike the TMC, and predicts the SBSP's demise.

The political temperature in Uttar Pradesh has risen after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the Samajwadi Party could soon witness a split among its members of Parliament.

O P Rajbhar's statement has triggered sharp reactions from UP's main Opposition party, which has dismissed the claim as political rhetoric.

O P Rajbhar's remarks come against the backdrop of splits in parliamentary parties witnessed in recent days, including the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and likely the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra.

Samajwadi Party leaders insist that no such situation exists within their party.

'It will be better if Om Prakash Rajbhar saves his own party'

Responding strongly to Om Prakash Rajbhar's prediction, Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar, the Samajwadi Party member of the Lok Sabha from Salempur, launched a scathing attack on the SBSP chief.

"I don't want to comment on BJP's monkeys who give any random statements. Wherever BJP makes Om Prakash Rajbhar dance, he dances," Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar tells Rediff.

Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar claimed that Om Prakash Rajbhar should focus on managing his own party instead of commenting on the Samajwadi Party.

"It will be better if Om Prakash Rajbhar saves his own party, which is bickering across districts of Uttar Pradesh. By the next elections, his party will not be visible even if you take a telescope and go searching for it across Uttar Pradesh," Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar remarked.

'BJP plays the damroo and Om Prakash Rajbhar dances to their tunes'

Asked why Om Prakash Rajbhar is making such statements about the Samajwadi Party, Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar alleged that O P Rajbhar was acting at the Bharatiya Janata Party's behest.

"He is used to making such statements. BJP plays the damroo and Om Prakash Rajbhar dances to their tunes," Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar said.

Rejecting any possibility of a split within the Samajwadi Party, Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar asserted that the party remained united and strong.

"In future Om Prakash Rajbhar's party won't exist, and the Samajwadi Party is not breaking up like the TMC or Shiv Sena (UBT)," he said.

The TMC legislature annd parliamentary parties split weeks after the party's assembly election defeat in West Bengal. 20 of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs have broken away from party supremo Mamata Banerjee to merge with the Nationalist Citizen Party of India, thus making them an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The same is being witnessed in the case of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray where six out of its nine Lok Sabha MPs are likely to merge with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shinde and a majority of MLAs had broken away from the parent party four years ago this m.onth

'BJP is scaring Opposition MPs and MLAs'

Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar accused the BJP of wanting to stay in power through intimidation tactics.

"BJP leaders want to remain in power at any cost. They are scaring MPs and MLAs of Opposition parties, which is dangerous for Indian democracy," the Saleempur MP stated.

Asked whether anyone from the BJP had approached him to switch sides, the MP denied receiving any such offer.

"Nobody from BJP approached me. The BJP knows that next year the Samajwadi Party will form a PDA (Peechde Dalit aur Alpsankhyak) government in Uttar Pradesh by ousting the BJP," he said.

Explaining the basis for his confidence, the MP pointed to the Samajwadi Party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We have already proved our strength in the 2024 general elections. The Samajwadi Party won handsomely in Uttar Pradesh. It was because of us that the BJP was restricted and could not secure 272 MPs on its own to form the government," he said.

"Mark my words, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party's PDA government will rule next year," Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Afzal Ansari, another Samajwadi Party MP, said, "There is no question of a split in Samajwadi Party. Others are waiting to break away and infiltrate the Samajwadi Party. There is no split within Samajwadis."

"Samajwadi Party is the only party which defeated the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 and they will do it again in these (2027 assembly) elections."