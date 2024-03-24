News
Samajwadi MLAs who cross-voted for BJP get Y-category security

Samajwadi MLAs who cross-voted for BJP get Y-category security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 24, 2024 13:47 IST
Four Samajwadi Party MLAs who cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections have been allocated Y-category security, a senior government official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey speaks to the media after resigning from the post of party chief whip, on February 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He added that the four MLAs who got Y-category security are Abhay Singh (Gosaiganj), Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Vinod Chaturvedi (Kalpi), respectively.

 

These four MLAs, alongside three other party legislators -- Pooja Pal, Rakesh Pandey and Ashutosh Maurya -- had cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, leading to saffron party candidate Sanjay Seth defeating Samajwadi Party nominee Alok Ranjan.

Maharaji Prajapati, another MLA, had abstained.

Rakesh Pandey is the father of MP Ritesh Pandey, who recently switched from the Bahujan Samaj Party to the BJP.

As part of the Y-category security, eight Central Reserve Police Force personnel will guard these MLAs. Five personnel will guard their residences while the rest will travel with them.

"While Abhay Singh was allocated the security cover on Friday, the three others got it on Saturday," the official said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said after the Rajya Sabha elections that 'they (MLAs) have gone (to the BJP) due to the 'package' they got and security'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
