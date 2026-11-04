Court Denies Bail To Salman Khan Firing Accused For Wedding

A special court in Mumbai has denied temporary bail to Vickykumar Gupta, an alleged shooter in the high-profile 2024 firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence, though he can attend his brother's wedding virtually from jail.

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Key Points A special Mumbai court on Wednesday denied temporary bail to Vickykumar Gupta, an alleged shooter in the 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

Gupta had sought release on December 1 and 2, 2026, to attend his brother's wedding in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The court allowed Gupta to attend the wedding ceremony via video conference from jail, subject to technical feasibility and prison security requirements.

The video-conferencing arrangement will be supervised by jail authorities and will not entail Gupta's release from custody.

Gupta, along with co-accused Sagar Pal and three others, faces trial under IPC provisions for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, and MCOCA.

A special court here on Wednesday denied temporary bail to alleged shooter Vickykumar Gupta, arrested in the 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence, to attend his brother's wedding in Bihar, but allowed him to join in the ceremony via video conference from jail.

Court Decision On Bail Plea

Gupta, along with co-accused Sagar Pal, had carried out the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment on April 14, 2024 morning.

In a plea filed before a special MCOCA court judge S Navander, Gupta had sought temporary release on December 1 and 2, 2026, to attend the marriage of his biological brother in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The court turned down the plea for his release.

It, however, directed the jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for Gupta to attend the wedding ceremony through video conferencing subject to technical feasibility and prison security requirements.

"The video-conferencing arrangement shall be conducted under the supervision of the jail authorities, in accordance with applicable jail rules and security protocols. It shall not entail the applicant's release from custody," the court said in its order.

The judge directed Gupta to provide an email ID to facilitate the virtual link.

Gupta, Pal and three other accused are facing trial for offences registered under IPC provisions for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, (MCOCA).