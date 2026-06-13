HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sales Director Arrested For Ramming Traffic Cop In Delhi

Sales Director Arrested For Ramming Traffic Cop In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 17:59 IST

x

A sales director in Delhi has been arrested following a two-day manhunt for allegedly ramming his SUV into a traffic policeman to evade a violation, sparking public outrage and highlighting road safety concerns.

Key Points

  • A sales director, Md Mubashshir Abbas, was arrested for ramming his SUV into a traffic policeman in Sarai Jullena, Delhi.
  • The incident occurred on June 10 when the accused, driving on the wrong side, struck Head Constable Rahul Kumar after being signalled to stop.
  • The Crime Branch conducted a two-day manhunt, tracking Abbas through CCTV footage and technical intelligence despite his attempts to evade arrest.
  • Abbas confessed to intentionally hitting the officer to avoid checking, as he was running late for work.
  • The offending SUV was recovered, and further investigation is ongoing into the incident that caused public outrage.

A sales director of a private company has been arrested for allegedly ramming his SUV into a traffic policeman and fleeing after being asked to stop for a traffic violation in Sarai Jullena, police said on Saturday.

The Crime Branch arrested the accused, 31-year-old Md Mubashshir Abbas, a Jamia Nagar resident, on June 12 following a two-day manhunt. Officials said the offending SUV used in the incident has also been recovered.

 

Details Of The Incident

Police said the incident occurred around 9:45 am on June 10 when Head Constable Rahul Kumar of the Traffic Circle, New Friends' Colony, was regulating traffic at the Sarai Jullena red light.

According to police, a black SUV was seen approaching at high speed from the Jamia Nagar side, driving on the wrong side of the road. When Rahul Kumar signalled the driver to stop, the accused allegedly accelerated the vehicle, struck the traffic policeman, and fled towards Mata Mandir Marg.

Fellow police personnel rushed the injured head constable to Fortis Hospital. Based on his statement and medical examination, police registered a case at the New Friends' Colony police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident, captured on CCTV, drew widespread attention on social media and triggered public outrage.

The Manhunt And Arrest

Investigators analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations along the vehicle's route and developed technical and human intelligence to identify the accused. Police said Abbas made sustained efforts to evade arrest by frequently changing his location and repeatedly switching his mobile phone on and off. However, investigators tracked him down and apprehended him from his workplace in Connaught Place, on Thursday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he was on his way to his workplace in Connaught Place and was running late. To avoid heavy traffic congestion near Sarai Jullena, he chose to drive on the wrong side of the road. When traffic personnel attempted to stop him, he allegedly tried to evade checking and accelerated the vehicle. In the process, he intentionally struck the traffic policeman, causing injuries, and fled without stopping to help the victim, police said.

Investigators said Abbas later concealed the vehicle after learning that police teams were searching for him. Acting on his disclosure, the Crime Branch recovered the SUV from the Jamia Nagar area.

Accused's Background And Motive

Police said Abbas has a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication. He is married and has two children. He had been working in Dubai for the past two years, returned to India about 10 days before the incident and is currently employed as a Sales Director with a private firm in Connaught Place, police said.

Police said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Aviation Firm Director, Dhaba Owner Arrested in Delhi Brigadier Assault Case
Aviation Firm Director, Dhaba Owner Arrested in Delhi Brigadier Assault Case
Aviation firm director, dhaba owner held in Delhi Brigadier assault case
Aviation firm director, dhaba owner held in Delhi Brigadier assault case
Audi hit-and-run case: Kolkata police arrest Sambia Sohrab
Audi hit-and-run case: Kolkata police arrest Sambia Sohrab
Greater Noida man held for abducting traffic cop during checking drive
Greater Noida man held for abducting traffic cop during checking drive
How A Parking Dispute Led To A Man's Death In Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting 'Cocktail 2'0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting...

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO