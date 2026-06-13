Sales Director Arrested For Ramming Traffic Cop In Delhi

A sales director in Delhi has been arrested following a two-day manhunt for allegedly ramming his SUV into a traffic policeman to evade a violation, sparking public outrage and highlighting road safety concerns.

Key Points A sales director, Md Mubashshir Abbas, was arrested for ramming his SUV into a traffic policeman in Sarai Jullena, Delhi.

The incident occurred on June 10 when the accused, driving on the wrong side, struck Head Constable Rahul Kumar after being signalled to stop.

The Crime Branch conducted a two-day manhunt, tracking Abbas through CCTV footage and technical intelligence despite his attempts to evade arrest.

Abbas confessed to intentionally hitting the officer to avoid checking, as he was running late for work.

The offending SUV was recovered, and further investigation is ongoing into the incident that caused public outrage.

A sales director of a private company has been arrested for allegedly ramming his SUV into a traffic policeman and fleeing after being asked to stop for a traffic violation in Sarai Jullena, police said on Saturday.

The Crime Branch arrested the accused, 31-year-old Md Mubashshir Abbas, a Jamia Nagar resident, on June 12 following a two-day manhunt. Officials said the offending SUV used in the incident has also been recovered.

Details Of The Incident

Police said the incident occurred around 9:45 am on June 10 when Head Constable Rahul Kumar of the Traffic Circle, New Friends' Colony, was regulating traffic at the Sarai Jullena red light.

According to police, a black SUV was seen approaching at high speed from the Jamia Nagar side, driving on the wrong side of the road. When Rahul Kumar signalled the driver to stop, the accused allegedly accelerated the vehicle, struck the traffic policeman, and fled towards Mata Mandir Marg.

Fellow police personnel rushed the injured head constable to Fortis Hospital. Based on his statement and medical examination, police registered a case at the New Friends' Colony police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident, captured on CCTV, drew widespread attention on social media and triggered public outrage.

The Manhunt And Arrest

Investigators analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations along the vehicle's route and developed technical and human intelligence to identify the accused. Police said Abbas made sustained efforts to evade arrest by frequently changing his location and repeatedly switching his mobile phone on and off. However, investigators tracked him down and apprehended him from his workplace in Connaught Place, on Thursday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he was on his way to his workplace in Connaught Place and was running late. To avoid heavy traffic congestion near Sarai Jullena, he chose to drive on the wrong side of the road. When traffic personnel attempted to stop him, he allegedly tried to evade checking and accelerated the vehicle. In the process, he intentionally struck the traffic policeman, causing injuries, and fled without stopping to help the victim, police said.

Investigators said Abbas later concealed the vehicle after learning that police teams were searching for him. Acting on his disclosure, the Crime Branch recovered the SUV from the Jamia Nagar area.

Accused's Background And Motive

Police said Abbas has a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication. He is married and has two children. He had been working in Dubai for the past two years, returned to India about 10 days before the incident and is currently employed as a Sales Director with a private firm in Connaught Place, police said.

Police said further investigation is underway.