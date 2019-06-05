News
BJP MP visits jail to thank rape accused for poll win

BJP MP visits jail to thank rape accused for poll win

June 05, 2019 20:39 IST

IMAGE: BJP MP Sakshi Maharajvisits party colleague and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged in jail over charges of rape and murder. Photograph: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday visited party colleague and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged in jail over charges of rape and murder.

"He is lodged in the jail for a long time. Sengar is one of the most popular lawmakers so I came to thank him after the elections," the BJP leader told reporters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in its chargesheet filed against Sengar in July last year, booked him under sections 120B, 363,366,376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.

 

Sengar, a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

A teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put into jail after two days.

He later died in a hospital, with the post-mortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body.

Source: ANI
