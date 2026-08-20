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Sajjan Kumar, jailed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 20, 2026 14:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has died while serving his life sentence.

Photograph: PTI Photo Archives

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. Photograph: PTI Photo Archives

Key Points

  • Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has passed away.
  • Kumar was serving a life sentence for his role in the killings of Sikhs during the Delhi riots.
  • He was sentenced by the Delhi High Court in 2018 and by a Delhi court in 2025 for separate cases.
  • A prominent Congress leader, Kumar resigned from the party following his 2018 conviction.
  • The cause of his death at Safdarjung Hospital has not yet been clarified.

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died on Thursday, Safdarjung Hospital sources said.

The hospital has not yet clarified the cause of his death. 

Sajjan Kumar's Convictions and Political Career

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi high court on December 17, 2018, in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Kumar was lodged in Tihar Jail. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in February 2025 in another case relating to the killing of two Sikh men during the riots.

Kumar, a three-time Lok Sabha member, represented the Outer Delhi constituency and had been a prominent Congress leader.

He resigned from the party after his 2018 conviction.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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