Home  » News » Sajjan Jindal attends wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore

Sajjan Jindal attends wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 02, 2025 18:14 IST

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal along with his family attended the wedding festivities of the grandson of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, a PML-N leader said on Thursday.

IMAGE: JSW Steel chief Sajjan Jindal.Photograph: ANI Photo

Jindal, the managing director of JSW Steel, was among 700 local and foreign guests who attended the wedding of Sharif's grandson Zayd Hussain Nawaz at their palatial Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Sunday.

Several other Indians also attended the festivities, a senior leader from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party said.

 

The Jindal family has strong ties with the Sharif family and it had reportedly helped Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz set up a steel mill in the Gulf.

The Sharif family kept the one-day visit of Indian guests, especially the Jindal family, low-profile.

The Jindal family arrived in Lahore from Mumbai on a special plane.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed around Jati Umra and its surroundings for the security of the guests.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
