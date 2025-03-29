HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Saif stabbing accused files bail plea, claims case fabricated against him

Saif stabbing accused files bail plea, claims case fabricated against him

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 29, 2025 11:15 IST

x

Shariful Islam Shehzad, who has been in the news since January for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during a theft attempt at his Bandra home, has filed a bail plea in the Mumbai sessions court.

IMAGE: Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir arrested in Saif Ali Khan attack case from Maharashtra's Thane. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his plea, submitted through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad claims that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.

 

The bail application states that the FIR was registered improperly.

It also states that Shehzad has fully cooperated with the investigation and that all evidence is already with the police, making any tampering impossible.

The case is currently being heard in the Bandra magistrate court.

However, it will be transferred to the sessions court once the police file the chargesheet. As of now, the Bandra police have yet to submit the chargesheet.

Shehzad is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan's home on January 16 with the intention of robbing.

During the incident, the actor was attacked and suffered serious injuries to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body.

He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.

In February, the Mumbai police claimed they had ample evidence against the arrested accused.

They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

Earlier, additional commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya refuted rumours that the accused's fingerprints did not match.

"Whenever an accusation is made, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident
Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident
Man held, released in Saif case speaks out
Man held, released in Saif case speaks out
Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
Shehzad's fingerprints found at Saif's residence
Shehzad's fingerprints found at Saif's residence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

VIDEOS

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer Alvida namaz in Srinagar0:48

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer Alvida namaz in...

Actor Sonam Bajwa spotted at Mumbai airport0:22

Actor Sonam Bajwa spotted at Mumbai airport

Anil Chaudhry on Cricket Predicta: CSK Crowd is Irritating for Umpires!1:07

Anil Chaudhry on Cricket Predicta: CSK Crowd is...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD