Mumbai Police are investigating a death threat received by Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, allegedly from a suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case, raising concerns about celebrity safety and the nature of such threats.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Key Points Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone threatening him with the same fate as Baba Siddique on Thursday.

The threat was allegedly made in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the threat.

Investigators are examining whether the threat genuinely originated from Zeeshan Akhtar or if it's an impersonation.

Other actors, Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, had also received similar threats in the past.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat allegedly in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, a police official said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Threat Authenticity

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and are verifying the authenticity of the threat, he said.

"Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique," the official said.

"The investigators are examining whether the threat genuinely originated from Zeeshan Akhtar or whether someone else is impersonating him and using similar tactics to harass celebrities and law enforcement agencies," he said.

Another official said that actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received similar threats in the past.

In one such case, the Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IIT graduate Vaibhav Mishra, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats despite having no links to any gang.

Baba Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.