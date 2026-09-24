Sahil Wakode's parents sit on hunger strike, IIT-B apologises again

Parents of Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student whose death has ignited campus protests, have launched a hunger strike in Mumbai, alleging severe caste discrimination and demanding justice for their son.

IMAGE: Parents of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sahil Wakode's parents have initiated a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, demanding action against individuals they accuse of tormenting their son due to alleged caste discrimination at IIT Bombay.

The parents met the National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman, submitting a memorandum for a swift investigation into Sahil's death.

IIT-Bombay has apologised for earlier statements linking Sahil's death to alleged ChatGPT use in an exam, acknowledging the details are under investigation.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and other party activists protested outside IIT-Bombay, calling for a comprehensive probe and alleging 'institutional murder' due to caste and religious discrimination.

A faculty member, Suryanarayan Doolla, named in an FIR for abetment to suicide on caste discrimination grounds, has been sent on leave to ensure an impartial investigation.

Parents of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay student Sahil Wakode, whose death has sparked protests at the institute's campus, began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday, seeking action against those they allege tormented their son.

"Those who tortured my son should be put behind bars. He had told us that he repeatedly faced caste discrimination at the institute," Sahil's father Ravindra said.

Demands for Justice and Investigation

Ravindra and his wife Sonali met the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Mumbai and submitted a memorandum seeking a speedy investigation into their son's death.

Sahil, 22, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using ChatGPT in an examination hall.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the death.

A faculty member, Suryanarayan Doolla, who was named in a first information report (FIR) alleging abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe.

The institute has disputed the caste discrimination and harassment allegations.

IIT Bombay's Apology and Ongoing Probe

In a post on X on Thursday, IIT-Bombay apologised for statements in an earlier communication that had indicated Sahil died by suicide hours after allegedly using ChatGPT in an exam.

'Sharing the earlier post of 21st Sept 2026 again: We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,' the institute said.

'The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,' it added.

Political Support and Allegations

Meanwhile, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, party workers and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists gathered outside IIT-Bombay's Powai campus on Thursday to express solidarity with Sahil's family.

Police detained Congress workers before the protest could begin and later took Gaikwad into custody after she reached the spot.

Gaikwad demanded a comprehensive probe into Sahil's death and accused the ruling establishment of harming the education system.

She termed his death an 'institutional murder' and alleged that students, particularly those belonging to certain castes or religions, face humiliation and difficulties.

"This is not the first incident at IIT. We want accountability," she said, accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of 'infiltrating' higher education institutions.

Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib demanded the immediate arrest of the IIT-Bombay director and another professor and sought an 'impartial probe' into the case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke to Sahil's parents and assured them of all help in their fight for justice.

Party sources said Gandhi made a nearly 17-minute video call to the couple while they were travelling to Mumbai from Washim district.

Controversy Over ChatGPT Use

The controversy over the circumstances preceding Sahil's death has also centred on the alleged use of ChatGPT during an examination.

Some television channels aired CCTV footage from the examination hall showing Sahil's movements before a professor approached him and led him away from the hall after he was allegedly caught copying.

Police have not commented on the footage.

Ravindra had earlier said the family was on its way to meet the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Mumbai but was stopped by police in the Bhandup area.