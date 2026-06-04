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Home  » News » Ayodhya Police Probe Viral Video Of Couple Assault

Ayodhya Police Probe Viral Video Of Couple Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 18:56 IST

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Ayodhya police have launched an investigation after a disturbing viral video showed a group of saffron-clad men publicly assaulting a young couple in a park, sparking outrage and raising concerns about public safety in the temple town.

Key Points

  • A viral video depicts saffron-clad men assaulting a young couple in Ayodhya's Tulsi Udyan.
  • The attackers allegedly justified their actions by claiming the couple was 'desecrating' the religious character of the temple town.
  • Ayodhya police have taken cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the public assault.
  • No arrests have been made yet, with further action pending the inquiry's findings.

A purported video clip showing a group of saffron-clad men assaulting a young couple in a public park here has gone viral on social media, prompting police to order an investigation into the incident. The incident allegedly took place at Tulsi Udyan a few days ago. According to witnesses, a young man and woman were sitting together when they were confronted by a group of men dressed in saffron.

Police Investigate Public Assault

The viral video shows the men abusing the couple, physically assaulting the young man and chasing him through the park and onto a nearby road. The young woman was seen attempting to intervene and protect her companion. The individuals involved allegedly claimed that young couples spending time together in public places were desecrating the religious character of the temple town.

 

Speaking to PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Chakrapani Tripathi said police are aware of reports regarding such attacks on young couples. "We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry. The investigation has been entrusted to the station house officer, Ayodhya Kotwali police station," Tripathi said. Police said further action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry. No arrests have been made so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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