Safe, inclusive India: Prez outlines Modi govt's goals

June 20, 2019 12:58 IST

The people of India have given a mandate to continue with the country's development journey that started in 2014, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall.

In his customary address after formation of the 17th Lok Sabha, the President also said that government has started a pension scheme to help farmers and small traders live a life of dignity.

Congratulating the Election Commission and crores of officials and security personnel involved in holding the general elections, he pointed out that over 61 crore people voted in the Lok Sabha polls, creating a record.

Here are the highlights from his speech.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, to address the joint session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

-- Over 61 crore people voted in Lok Sabha polls, creating record; women got higher share of votes than earlier

-- People gave mandate to continue with India's development journey that started in 2014

-- My government moving ahead to create strong, secure and inclusive India

-- To help farmers, small traders live life of dignity, government has started pension scheme for them

-- Creating 'Jal Shakti' ministry a step towards water conservation as water crisis may deepen in future

-- My government giving residential, health facilities to poor as poverty can be removed only by empowering them

-- 26 lakh poor patients have benefitted from Ayushman Bharat scheme, 1.5 wellness centres likely to function by 2022

-- Removing practices like triple talaq and "nikah halala" essential to give equality to women

-- My government working to increase seats in higher educational institutes by 50 per cent by 2024, will create 2 crore more seats

-- New industrial policy to be announced soon

-- Efforts to further simplify GST will continue

-- My government will make its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption more expansive and effective

-- World standing with India on issue of terror, United Nation's declaration of Masood Azhar as global terrorist is the proof

IMAGE: President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enter the Central Hall. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

-- 7.3 lakh crore transferred to people under direct benefit transfer in last 5 years. Over 1.41 lakh crore saved as 8 crore fake beneficiaries weeded out

-- My government building transport system with emphasis on speed, security and environment

-- My government will work to make rivers like Cauvery, Periyar, Mahanadi, Narmada and Godavari pollution free

-- National security paramount for my government, surgical strike and air strike on terror camps have made India's intentions clear

-- Continuous cycle of elections affect pace of development, high time to implement 'one nation one election'