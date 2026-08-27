Sadhguru breaks down as 77 Isha members on Kailash pilgrimage missing

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has voiced deep concern after a devastating flash flood near the Tibet-Nepal border left 77 members of his Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrimage group unaccounted for in the Gyirong area of Tibet.

Key Points Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev reported 77 members of an Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrimage group are missing after a severe flash flood near the Tibet-Nepal border.

The disaster occurred in the Gyirong area of Tibet, with Sadhguru unable to reach the site due to blocked roads and communication outages.

The missing group, identified as 'S3', includes participants from various countries including the US, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Sadhguru's team is coordinating with Chinese and Indian embassies in Nepal, as well as the American embassy, to facilitate rescue efforts.

The scale of destruction is significant, with parts of the town, including an immigration building, reportedly washed away, and overall missing numbers potentially exceeding 1,500.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has expressed anguish over a devastating flash flood near the Tibet-Nepal border and said 77 members of an Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrimage group remain unaccounted for after the disaster struck the Gyirong area in Tibet.

The spiritual leader who is in Tibet said he was unable to travel to the location of the disaster as all roads were blocked.

Devastating Flash Flood Impact

"With a profound sense of pain and regret, I wish to bring to your notice that there has been a terrible flash flood between Tibet and Nepal border. And on the Nepalese side, as per the Indian news reports, about 484 people have gone missing. And on this side, we don't have any official information. Morning I left to go there personally and all phones are off, all telecommunications are down, roads are blocked, we are unable to go there," he said.

"One of our groups... the S3 group that we met at Saga and also met them when we were trekking up they were coming down, of which, 22 are from the United States, 12 from Canada, 11 from Australia, nine from the United Kingdom, four from Germany, three from France, three from Nepal, two from Netherlands, two from New Zealand, two from Singapore, two from Spain, one each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, and South Africa.

"A total of 80. And also this includes 34 male and 46 female participants and a few other volunteers who were camped in the nearby hotels... three volunteers and one doctor. Looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad. This same building where we were for the immigration just a week ago, that entire building is washed away. And part of that town is washed away. We still don't know the other numbers. All communication is down so we have no way," he added.

Rescue Efforts and International Coordination

Sadhguru said his team were working with the Chinese and Indian embassies in Nepal to send a group of people to help with the rescue efforts.

"This is a terrible and an extraordinary event which unfortunately has turned out this way. Well, we don't have any numbers as such but the overall numbers could be anywhere around 1,500 plus. And many of the Nepali guides who were with us, their families were there... how many of them we do not know yet. But on that side is 484, that's what they're saying.

"This side there's absolutely no information but that town where we entered, almost half the town is gouged out of the valley...We are doing everything possible. We are seeking permission through the Indian embassy, the Chinese embassy in India and the American embassy is working on this to see if they can permit me and a group of people to be there and see what we can do," he said.