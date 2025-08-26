SAD seeks US leniency for Indian trucker involved in crash

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday passed a resolution appealing to the United States government to adopt a humanitarian view of truck driver Harjinder Singh who is facing a vehicular homicide case in that country.

IMAGE: Harjinder Singh is facing vehicular homicide charges in the US after three people were killed when his truck allegedly took a wrong turn on a Florida highway. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The party also appealed to the Union government to extend consular and legal assistance to the Sikh youth and ensure he has access to legal remedies.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of the senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from six Punjab districts under the chairmanship of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Harjinder, a 28-year-old Indian-origin truck driver who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, is facing vehicular homicide charges in the US after three people were killed when his truck allegedly took a wrong turn on a Florida highway, a media report said.

Harjinder, who fled to California after the incident, has been brought back to Florida following his arrest, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

In a statement, SAD president Badal described Harjinder as a hard-working member of the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora and deserved a fair trial.

Badal said Punjabis were deeply hurt to learn that he was produced in court without a turban, an inseparable and sacred article of faith for every Sikh. "This insensitive act has pained the Sikh community worldwide," he asserted.

The resolution, which also expressed the party's heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident, urged the US government to take a humanitarian view of the entire issue keeping in mind Harjinder's background, circumstances and the contribution of the Punjabi community.

Urging the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that all avenues of legal defence were made available to Harjinder through the Indian embassy and consulate, it also requested the Punjab government to stand in solidarity with Harjinder's family members and extend appropriate support to them.

The resolution also appealed to the Sikh and Punjabi diaspora organisations in North America to provide moral, financial and legal assistance to Harjinder during this difficult period.

The SAD acknowledged the immense contribution of Punjabi and Sikh truck drivers to the economies of both India and the US and reaffirmed its commitment to stand with the global Punjabi community and ensure justice, dignity and humanitarian support to all.